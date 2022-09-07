CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Evan Rachel Wood, 35; Shannon Elizabeth, 49; Toby Jones, 56; Michael Emerson, 68.

Happy Birthday: Idle time is the enemy. A tight schedule jam-packed with deadlines will keep you moving forward and excited about life, love and your overall well-being. Trust your instincts and know when to sprint and when to sit back and regenerate. Your ability to read situations clearly will encourage you to help others. Mix business with pleasure, and you’ll surpass expectations. Your numbers are 2, 14, 20, 26, 31, 33, 46.

Load comments