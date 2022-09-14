CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Dilshad Vadsaria, 37; Kimberly Williams-Paisley, 51; Nas, 49; Robert Wisdom, 69.

Happy Birthday: Positive change is within reach. Educational pursuits, a physical move, or participating in something you’ve never done before will bring you in contact with people who motivate you to use your skills and talents fruitfully. Emphasize what you enjoy doing, and you’ll accomplish far more than you expect. Promote yourself and your talents, and you’ll make financial gains. Your numbers are 7, 13, 18, 24, 31, 38, 44.

