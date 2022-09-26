CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Talulah Riley, 37; Christina Milian, 41; Serena Williams, 41; Jim Caviezel, 54.

Happy Birthday: Surround yourself with like-minded people this year, and together you will make things happen. Check out something that interests you that will also encourage better health and a brighter future. Focus on perfection, detail and making the world better, not on changes based on greed. Tough decisions will have the biggest impact on your life. Choose wisely. Your numbers are 3, 9, 17, 23, 27, 35, 44.

Load comments