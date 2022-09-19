CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Kevin Zegers, 38; Alison Sweeney, 46; Jimmy Fallon, 48; Trisha Yearwood, 58.

Happy Birthday: Check out possibilities, update your skills, adopt new technology and make positive changes to how you do business, handle cash and get along with others. Taking better care of yourself physically, mentally and emotionally will ensure you progress this year in all aspects of life. Your numbers are 4, 17, 23, 26, 33, 38, 40.

