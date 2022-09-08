CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Gaten Matarazzo, 20; Dianne Doan, 32; David Arquette, 51; Neko Case, 52.

Happy Birthday: You may be up for a challenge this year, but don’t feel like you have to take on unreasonable demands. Change doesn’t have to be difficult. Recognize what’s available and how you can use your skills, tools and attributes to get where you want. Don’t let others discourage you; compete with yourself, and you’ll be happy with the results. Your numbers are 4, 15, 24, 28, 32, 44, 47.

Load comments