MADISON -- Wisconsin cheese, butter and yogurt makers win the most awards of any state, totaling more than one-fourth (26%) of all awards at the 2022 American Cheese Society Judging and Competition in Portland, Oregon. That's twice the awards won by the next closest competing state.

In total, Wisconsin dairy product artisans earned 27 first place awards, 33 second place and 30 third place. An impressive 28 Wisconsin cheese and dairy companies received awards demonstrating the depth and breadth of Wisconsin Dairy.

Load comments