Durkin Wolf
Wisconsin’s new wolf-management plan doesn’t specify a population goal, which is consistent with its management plans for black bears and white-tailed deer, as well as the wolf plans in Minnesota and Michigan.

 Photo by Snapshot Wisconsin

One year after a federal judge in California put the Great Lakes’ gray wolves back on the endangered species list, many Wisconsin hunters keep working to keep them there by demanding a 350-wolf maximum.

If Wisconsin somehow held a wolf season this fall, we’d have to kill about 625 wolves to reach that cap, given that recent estimates put the wolf population at 975. That won’t fly with most Wisconsinites not named Greg Kazmierski, a member of the state’s policy-setting Natural Resources Board. In case you’ve forgotten, Kazmierski pushed a 500-wolf quota when fantasizing about a fall 2021 season.

