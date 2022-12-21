Kris Bjerke lay bleeding and immobile in a deep gully in southwestern Wisconsin on Nov. 23, a tourniquet throttling his left leg above the knee.

Inches below, a bloody bandage compressed a puncture wound about 7 inches deep into his upper calf. No wonder that Bjerke, 43, had feared he might die there, sprawled beside the 11-point buck he shot at 7:30 a.m. on a friend’s farm in Crawford County.

