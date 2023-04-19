Deer herd challenges

Even though Wisconsin’s deer herd has reached a record 2.05 million statewide, a 20% decline in hunters the past 20 years ensures the state won’t reach its record buck kills of 171,000-plus in 1995 and 2000.

 Partick Durkin

Few Wisconsin hunters noticed they had one less opportunity to share their thoughts on deer hunting and deer management this spring.

That’s probably not surprising, given how few of them participated the past eight years in the state’s County Deer Advisory Council meetings. The Department of Natural Resources launched this statewide citizen-input process in 2014 to fuel Wisconsin’s new age of ballot-box deer management.

