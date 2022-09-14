Bowhunters focused on bucks
Wisconsin bowhunters in recent years are shooting nearly three antlered bucks for every two antlerless deer during their 4-month season.

 Patrick Durkin

Wisconsin was the first state in the U.S. to create a stand-alone bowhunting season in 1934. As the Badger state heads into its 89th archery deer season, let’s play a little trivia.

Question: Even though Wisconsin has had an archery deer season nearly nine decades, its top 10 archery-season bow-kills have all occurred since 2002. How many of those big harvests came once the state legalized crossbows for archery season in 2014?

