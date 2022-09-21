There’s not much Serena Williams can’t do. Win tennis matches? Raise a family? Run a thriving venture capital firm? Be an international symbol of grace and strength and resilience? Easy-peasy.
But dare her to say the word “quitting” — as in “quitting tennis” — and you’ll see her struggle. Prior to this year’s U.S. Open tennis championship, from which she was knocked out in the third round after two thrilling matches, Williams said she was leaving the sport she’s dominated for decades. She’s clear about this much, however: Whatever that perfect word turns out to be, it definitely won’t be quitting.
Thus Williams is at least partially a practitioner of the hottest new alliterative trend since mindfulness meditation: quiet quitting. Stories on the concept are showing up everywhere, from The Washington Post and The New York Times to The Wall Street Journal. Quiet quitting is “taking social media by storm,” noted the Post’s Taylor Telford, and it doesn’t stop at the water’s edge. In Great Britain’s Spectator, Stephen Daisley writes that it means doing “whatever is asked of you provided it’s lawful, reasonable and within your contract. Do not one thing more than that.”
To be sure, that doesn’t sound like the hard-charging, indefatigable Williams at all. Indeed, the only similarity between one of the greatest athletes in history and some sneaky slacker who’s playing Wordle in her cubicle is this: a reluctance to say the word “quit.” Williams’ avoidance of it is no doubt fueled by the same basic bias that has turned contemporary workers into quiet quitters. We see quitting as failing.
As the author of a forthcoming book on our strangely blinkered cultural attitude toward giving up, I’m bemused by the rise of quiet quitting. It’s treated like a cool new concept — when it’s neither cool nor new. It surges through classic literature, energizing works such as Herman Melville’s novella “Bartleby the Scrivener: A Story of Wall Street,” first published in 1853, which tells the story of a mysterious clerk who does less and less until finally he’s doing nothing at all. “I would prefer not to” is Bartleby’s signature reply to any request made by his employer. Bartleby is the original quiet quitter. Spoiler alert: It doesn’t end well for him.
Why are we so resistant to the idea of quitting?
And the message still resonates. In 2016, “Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance” by Angela Duckworth was a bestseller. Sticking with something that’s hard — even if it’s not what you want to do or be — is an index of character, these books claim. To be called a “quitter” is the worst of insults.
So here comes quiet quitting, enabled by an economy that’s going gangbusters. You can do less and less these days before a supervisor even considers a reprimand; chances are, she couldn’t easily dig up a replacement for you. Instead of making the effort to decide what you truly want out of work and setting off to find it, you can just loaf along, watching the clock, bragging to your friends about how cleverly you’re hoodwinking the boss. The prejudice against quitting is simply the latest iteration of an old and dubious idea that posits success as a solo act, totally dependent upon individual effort because we can always claim that they brought it on themselves by not working hard enough. By quitting.
Deep down, I think Williams gets that. She may have trouble saying the word “quit” — and so would any elite athlete, including Roger Federer, another tennis legend who recently announced his retirement.
No matter what Williams calls it, she’s all in on quitting — because she understands that it’s the perfect portal into tomorrow.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.