Economic growth under the Biden administration has been underwhelming, with the economy actually shrinking during the first half of 2022. After rebounding somewhat, growth now lags again, coming in at a disappointing 1.1 percent for the first quarter of 2023, the Commerce Department reported last week.

The president who famously told us that his self-created inflation was only “transitory” opted to put on his happy face and proclaim in a statement that “the American economy remains strong, as it transitions to steady and stable growth.” Back on Earth, Fed economists are predicting a “mild recession” later this year, according to Politico.

