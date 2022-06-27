My name is Nia Fredrich, daughter of Kristi Rejret (Ryan Rejret) and Rob Fredrich from Watertown, WI.
In partnership with the United States Golf Association, The Country Club (Brookline, MA) has launched and is leading the Lee Elder Internship at the 2022 U.S. Open at The Country Club. It’s an innovative, immersive, one-week experience designed to introduce under-represented individuals to the game’s many career pathways, reinforce the significant contributions that minorities have made to golf, and introduce these individuals to the game and its core values. After a thorough interview process, I was selected as 1 of 25 candidates to be a part of the inaugural class of the Lee Elder Internship.
I was given this opportunity to be a part of the Lee Elder internship because of my position as a P.J. Boatwright Intern with the Wisconsin State Golf Association and their connections to the United States Golf Association, who was searching for applicants for the Lee Elder Internship.
The interview process was designed to find students that had a drive for Diversity Equity and Inclusion initiatives, recommendations from academic advisors, professors, or mentors, strong work ethic, and an interest in learning further about what it means to be a diverse student going into our professional careers.
I had no idea what to expect, besides being behind the scenes at the 122nd U.S. Open in Brookline, MA. Once we arrived, the program was designed for our utmost success in the industry, to make sure that we were prepared with a network of people who were more than willing to share their stories and advice with us, so that we could continue to value work-place diversity for future success in our careers. The program could not have picked a better group of students to represent the first class of the Lee Elder Internship, and I am so glad to share this title with them.
With my experience in golf, I found this opportunity to be an interesting look at all the operations that go into a national championship in an $84 billion industry. I also think that it was an opportunity that was eye-opening for anyone who didn’t have experience in golf.
Because the internship was designed to help us overcome systemic barriers, to make sure participation was fair and valuable, the program removed any financial barriers for students, including accommodations, meals, transportation, airfare, and apparel. This initiative made it easy for the program to select students based on their academics and diverse backgrounds.
It truly was a once in a lifetime experience, and I continue to feel grateful for always having my friends and family support me through my career in golf to help me get to a point where I could share this experience with my 24 new best friends.
This experience has given me so many new people to my own network, and I hope to take this all to the next level in my career by being able to always show others of diverse backgrounds how important it is to be involved in such an industry that may not have traditionally been as welcoming to people of color. The most important thing I learned is how important it was for me to persevere in my early golf years through any boundary that I may have struggled with, because without that I would not have been so confident and driven to strive for diversity in the industry.
