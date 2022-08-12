Watertown Regional Medical Center announced that it has achieved the prestigious international Baby-Friendly designation after a rigorous review process conducted by Baby-Friendly USA, the organization responsible for issuing this certification in the United States.
This honor demonstrates that WRMC is adhering to the highest standards of care for breastfeeding mothers and their babies. These standards are built on the Ten Steps to Successful Breastfeeding, a set of evidence-based practices recommended by the World Health Organization and the United Nations Children's Fund for optimal infant feeding support in the precious first days of a newborn’s life.
“We are extremely proud to be recognized for the hard work of our team members throughout the Baby-Friendly process,” said Megan Wierschke, director of women’s health at Watertown Regional Medical Center. “WRMC is committed to providing the support, education, and resources moms need to successfully initiate breastfeeding and continue breastfeeding when they leave our care.”
The positive health effects of breastfeeding are well documented and widely recognized by health authorities throughout the world. For example, the Surgeon General’s 2011 Call to Action to Support Breastfeeding stated that “breast milk is uniquely suited to the human infant’s nutritional needs and is a live substance with unparalleled immunological and anti-inflammatory properties that protect against a host of illnesses and diseases for both mothers and children.”
WRMC joins a growing list of more than 20,000 Baby-Friendly hospitals and birth centers throughout the world, 595 of which are in the United States, with only 12 being in Wisconsin. These facilities provide an environment that supports breastfeeding while respecting every woman’s right to make the best decision for herself and her family.
“WRMC has long been a recognized leader in the care of women and newborns, most recently receiving the ‘Top Maternity Hospital’ recognition by Newsweek,” said Wierschke. “This designation is a tribute to our commitment to ensuring that every woman who delivers a baby at our facility is given the resources, information and support needed to help her and her baby get the best, healthiest start in life.”
In addition to achieving the Baby-Friendly designation, Watertown Regional Medical Center welcomed two new OB-GYN’s to the Center for Women’s Health. Dr. Kaci Axelson and Dr. Melissa Nehls will start on Sept. 1 and are now accepting appointments. Call 920.262.4825 to learn more and to schedule an appointment.
Watertown Regional Medical Center has been providing the residents of Dodge and Jefferson counties with healthcare for over 115 years. By placing patients’ needs first, WRMC’s services have grown to include emergency care, primary care, women’s health, orthopedics and sports medicine, heart and vascular care, general surgery, neurology, pulmonology, ophthalmology, and many additional services. For more information and to see a complete list of the services offered, visit www.watertownregional.com.
As the accrediting body and national authority for the Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative in the United States, Baby-Friendly USA is responsible for upholding the highest standards in infant feeding care by coordinating and conducting all activities necessary to confer the prestigious Baby-Friendly designation and ensure the widespread adoption of the BFHI in the US.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.