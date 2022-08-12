Watertown Regional Medical Center announced that it has achieved the prestigious international Baby-Friendly designation after a rigorous review process conducted by Baby-Friendly USA, the organization responsible for issuing this certification in the United States.

This honor demonstrates that WRMC is adhering to the highest standards of care for breastfeeding mothers and their babies. These standards are built on the Ten Steps to Successful Breastfeeding, a set of evidence-based practices recommended by the World Health Organization and the United Nations Children's Fund for optimal infant feeding support in the precious first days of a newborn’s life.

