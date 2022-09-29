FFA alumni and supporters will be hosting a Murder Mystery Dinner Show, scholarship fundraising event at Turner Hall on Saturday, Oct. 8. On Saturday, Oct. 1, reservations for the event will be due.
The event will have the theme of Midnight at the Masquerade and is being put on with immersive actors from the The Murder Mystery Co. Doors open up for the event at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the show at 7 p.m.
Dinner includes a two-meat buffet, potato, vegetable, side dish and desserts. The cost is $450 for a table of eight or $60 per person.
This fundraising event raises funds that are given as college and tech school scholarships to Watertown High School Youth that are planning careers in the agriculture pathways. Each year the group gives out multiple scholarships to youth from Watertown High School. In addition to the scholarships the Watertown FFA alumni donates blue jackets to the members and also donates funds as needed for various agricultural educational needs in the district.
There will be a cash bar which will also have special Midnight at the Masquerade themed drinks. A portion of the sales of the themed drinks will go to the Watertown FFA Alumni fundraiser.
There will also be bucket raffles at the event, along with a 50/50 raffle. The Watertown FFA is looking for item donations for the bucket raffles. Any business donations would be greatly appreciated.
To reserve and, or purchase a table of eight for the event or individual tickets, contact Heidi Yohn at 608-698-0195. Businesses and groups, in addition to individuals are also welcome to purchase a table.
The Murder Mystery Company is an immersive theater experience where actors present Clue-style comedic capers to guests and where the guests are a major part of the performance. All guests are transformed into sleuths and suspects in a game of murder that they get to be a part of with the actors.
Those attending the event are not required to but are encouraged to dress along with the theme of the event which is Midnight at the Masquerade. Attire ideas include Venetian masks, tuxedos/suits, make-up masks, formal ball gowns, jewelry/ sequins, feather hair pieces, capes, gloves, etc. Movies to look at for attire ideas include “Phantom of the Opera,” “Romeo and Juliet,” and “Enchanted.”
For more information, donate bucket raffle items, or reserve/purchase a spot, contact Heidi Yohn at 608-698-0195, or mail a check payable to the Watertown FFA Alumni along with name and contact information to the Watertown FFA Alumni, 1220 East Main St., Watertown.
