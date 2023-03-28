The Watertown Euterpe Music Club is pleased to announce the recipients of their 2023 Music Scholarships will be performing at 7 p.m. on April 3 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1611 E. Main St. in Watertown.
The recital opens with pianist Allison Morken, a junior studying Piano Pedagogy and Early Childhood Music at Maranatha Baptist University. Morken will perform Prelude No. 17 in A-flat Major BWV 862 by Bach, Polichinelle in F-sharp Minor by Rachmaninoff, and My Shepherd Will Supply My Need, arr. by Anna Laura Page.
Michael Zelinski, a junior at St. Thomas University in St. Paul, Minnesota with a double major in French Horn Performance and Business Entrepreneurship, will perform via video with the St. Thomas Festival Orchestra. Zelinski and the orchestra will play the Franz Strauss Horn Concerto, Op. 8, Movement I.
Seth Anderson, a senior at Maranatha Baptist Academy, plays piano. Anderson will perform “Now Thank We All Our God” by Martin Rinkart, arr. Faye Lopez.
Emily Boorujy is a freshman at Maranatha, plays horn in school and at her church. Boorujy will play Morceau de Concert, Op. 94 by Camille Saint-Saens and will be accompanied by Abigail Boorujy.
Emma Doyle is a sophomore at Watertown High School and is actively involved in music and theater activities both in school and the community. Doyle will sing “Turn Back, O Man” from the musical Godspell by Stephen Schwartz.
The program concludes with Abigail Boorujy is a senior at Maranatha and will be attending Maranatha Baptist University in fall. Abigail Boorujy will perform the first and fourth movements of Piano Sonata No. 1 by Alberto Ginastera.
Admission to the program is free. Donations will be accepted for the Euterpe Music Club’s Scholarship Fund.
