The Watertown Euterpe Music Club is pleased to announce the recipients of their 2023 Music Scholarships will be performing at 7 p.m. on April 3 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1611 E. Main St. in Watertown.

The recital opens with pianist Allison Morken, a junior studying Piano Pedagogy and Early Childhood Music at Maranatha Baptist University. Morken will perform Prelude No. 17 in A-flat Major BWV 862 by Bach, Polichinelle in F-sharp Minor by Rachmaninoff, and My Shepherd Will Supply My Need, arr. by Anna Laura Page.

