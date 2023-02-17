Watertown couple, Boston Imposters, releases new album titled “Insiders”

Davey Harrison and Maire Clement of Watertown, Wisconsin could be mistaken for hailing from Watertown, Massachusetts.
The married acoustic songwriting vocal folk duo call themselves the Boston Imposters.
Davey Harrison and Maire Clement of Watertown, Wisconsin could be mistaken for hailing from Watertown, Massachusetts.
The married acoustic songwriting vocal folk duo call themselves the Boston Imposters.
They formed their duo during their years living together in Boston. They tried hard to be east coasters, the Great Lakes pulled them back to their native Midwest, where they released their first album in 2020, a press release written by Clement.
They wrote most of the songs for “Insiders” together during quarantine, while Clement was pregnant with their son Alasdair.
Most modern recording artists record instruments separately and then blend them together. The Imposters took a different approach, Clement said.
“This entire album is of original music, and our recording process is different from a lot of recording artists nowadays,” she said. “We actually recorded it all live, so there is no multi-tracking, and very few edits took place during the mixing and mastering process. Everything you hear is exactly how we sound when we perform our live gigs.”
Insiders was tracked and mixed at Audio for the Arts in Madison, Wisconsin by Buzz Kemper and mastered by Audrey Martinovich. All original album artwork was made by Davey and Maire, according to a press release submitted by Clement.
“If there is one lyric, song, or moment in this album that speaks to someone, I think we have done our job well,” she said. “We strive to be authentic in the way we live our lives, and it would be awesome if that vulnerability creates a connection with someone else.”
The couple will be performing next locally at Cafe Carpe in Fort Atkinson on April 15. They also will be at the Milwaukee Coffee House at 7:30 p.m. on March 11 for an album release show for “Insiders.” Physical copies will be available for purchase at the release party.
This album is available now on all online platforms as well for purchase on the couple’s website at www.TheBostonImposters.com.
“The new record from the Boston Imposters is a great listen,” Host of Radio Heartland Mike Pengra said. “Lovely duo vocal harmony (as always), a whole truckload of different stringed instruments and even some fabulous rhythmic clogging on some of the tracks. Who needs a drummer?”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.