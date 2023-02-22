Watertown Boy Scout Troop 43 participates in winter activities
Pictured includes Watertown Boy Scout Troop 43. Pictured back row, left to right: Charlie Hickey, Julian Byrne, Scott Butzen, Ayden Melchior, Caleb Hauglie and Nathaniel Kilps. Front row, left to right: Joshua Butzen, Peter Mitchell, Ryan Schlatter and Joshua Mitchell.

Watertown Boy Scout Troop 43 has been enjoying the winter.

On Jan. 14, the Troop had two patrols participate in the Potawatomi Council’s annual Klondike Derby held in Watertown at the Conservation Club.

