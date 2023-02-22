Watertown Boy Scout Troop 43 participates in winter activities

Watertown Boy Scout Troop 43 has been enjoying the winter.
On Jan. 14, the Troop had two patrols participate in the Potawatomi Council’s annual Klondike Derby held in Watertown at the Conservation Club.
Watertown Boy Scout Troop 43 has been enjoying the winter.
On Jan. 14, the Troop had two patrols participate in the Potawatomi Council’s annual Klondike Derby held in Watertown at the Conservation Club.
Several Scouts practiced their winter camping skills and camped the night before the event in below freezing temperatures. Scouts carried all their gear on sleds and took part in many different tests of skill from compass reading, fire building, knot tying and winter rescue techniques. Local Webelos Scouts joined in with the Scouts and had a fun time learning new skills and working with the Troop.
On Jan. 21, the Troop worked with Cub Scout’s at the Potawatomi Council’s Winter Blast event held in Johnson Creek.
They led sessions with Cub Scouts working towards the Fur, Feather and Fern adventure which is required for the Bear rank. While on a one mile nature hike, the Troop helped the Cub Scouts with winter animal and plant signs and identification. In addition, they discussed endangered species, composting and other conservation topics, according to the release.
The weekend of Jan. 27-29, Troop 43 participated in a cabin camping outing at UW-Extension’s Upham Woods Outdoor Learning Center in the Wisconsin Dells.
The Troop participated in several educational activities ranging from broom ball and cross country skiing to learning about 19th century logging camps, animal tracks and different reptiles. The Scouts had a night hike and outdoor campfire to close out their Saturday evening activities, according to the release.
Feb. 5 was Scout Sunday. Several boys from Troop 43 participated in the morning mass at St. Henry’s which is the Troops Charter Organization. After the service, the Troop held their winter Court of Honor. Senior Patrol Leader Ayden Melchior awarded 10 merit badges and 5 rank advancements, according to the press release.
Celebrating rank advancements during the ceremony were Joshua Butzen, Life; Caleb Hauglie, First Class; Charlie Hickey, Life; Nathaniel Kilps, First Class; and Josh Mitchell, Eagle.
Merit badges were presented to Joshua Butzen for Cooking, Nuclear Science, and Truck Transportation; Scott Butzen for Nuclear Science; Charlie Hickey for Cooking; Joshua Mitchell for Signs, Signals & codes; Peter Mitchell for Nuclear Science; Ryan Schlatter for Nuclear Science and Thomas Walter for Nuclear Science and Wood Carving.
Next up for Troop 43 will be the Potawatomi Council’s annual First Aid Meet held March 4. The Troop will test their emergency response skills in several crisis situations. The Scouts will be graded on their ability to properly triage the situation, teamwork and their first aid skills, according to the release.
Mid-March, Troop 43 will be once again participating in the Scouting for Food program. The troop will be collecting food donations for the Watertown Food Pantry.
Watertown Boy Scout Troop 43 welcomes boys of any faith ages 11-17 to experience outdoor adventure and volunteerism.
The troop meets Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m. For more information, please contact Scoutmaster Matt Schlatter at schlatter519@gmail.com/920-988-9619.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.