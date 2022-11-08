Watertown Boy Scout Troop 43 helped Octagon House prepare for winter Nov 8, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Scouts pictured who participated in the clean-up left to right: Thomas Walter, Charles Schwartz, Ayden Melchior, Julian Byrne, Nathan Walter and Ryan Schlatter. Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Watertown Boy Scout Troop 43 spent the morning of Sunday, Oct. 30 assisting the Watertown Historical Society in preparing the grounds of the Octagon House Museum for winter.The Scouts raked leaves, cleaned out garden beds and helped move into winter storage the museum’s cast iron benches and flower planters. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Heninger remembered fondly after sudden death Saucer Drive home in Farmington to finally become 'wedding castle' Wisconsin 5th District race: Attorney Mike Van Someren makes his case against incumbent Scott Fitzgerald Governor candidate Tim Michels stirs crowd at Watertown bookstore Wisconsin Art Education Association President's Award awarded to WHS art educators Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 11-3
