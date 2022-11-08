Raking leaves
Buy Now

Scouts pictured who participated in the clean-up  left to right: Thomas Walter, Charles Schwartz, Ayden Melchior, Julian Byrne, Nathan Walter and Ryan Schlatter.

 Contributed

Watertown Boy Scout Troop 43 spent the morning of Sunday, Oct. 30 assisting the Watertown Historical Society in preparing the grounds of the Octagon House Museum for winter.

The Scouts raked leaves, cleaned out garden beds and helped move into winter storage the museum’s cast iron benches and flower planters. 

Load comments