Boy Scout Troop 43 held their summer court of honor. Pictured are (back row from left) Nathaniel Kilps, Charlie Hickey, Jonathan Schrock, Julian Byrne, Ayden Melchior, Scott Butzen, Jackson Barta, Remington Kilps, Nathan Walter and Brice Melchior; (middle row from left) Caleb Hauglie, Joshua Butzen, Joshua Mitchell, Ryan Schlatter and Charles Schwartz; (front row from left) Peter Mitchell, Caleb Domer and Thomas Walter.
Watertown Boy Scout Troop 43 recently held its late summer court of honor. Senior patrol leader, Joshua Mitchell, awarded a total of six rank advancements and 38 merit badges along with several special awards.
Earning new ranks were Joshua Butzen (Star), Ayden Melchior (Star), Peter Mitchell (1st Class), Ryan Schlatter (1st Class), Jonathan Schrock (Star) and Charles Schwartz (Scout).
Merit badges were presented to Joshua Butzen for Citizenship in Society, Kayaking, Lifesaving, Oceanography, Orienteering and Wilderness Survival; Scott Butzen for Citizenship in Society, Forestry, Oceanography and Rifle Shooting; Julian Byrne for Astronomy and Canoeing; Caleb Domer for Reading; Charlie Hickey for Chess; Joey Kruesel for Climbing; Xavier Landgraf for Chess; Ayden Melchior for Canoeing and Orienteering; Joshua Mitchell for Horsemanship, Citizenship in the Community, Citizenship in the Nation and Personal Management; Peter Mitchell for Chess, Horsemanship and Kayaking; Ofir Ponce for Photography and Swimming; Ryan Schlatter for Canoeing, Chess and Kayaking; Jonathan Schrock for Climbing and Photography; Charles Schwartz for Climbing and Mammal Study and Thomas Walter for Climbing, Reading, Scholarship and Swimming.
Joshua Butzen was awarded the National Outdoor Camping and Conservation Award. Scott Butzen was awarded the National Outdoor Hiking Award and the National Outdoor Achievement Award (Aquatics, Camping and Conservation).
Two Scouts were recognized for completing the Boy Scout National Youth Leadership Training program. They include Joshua Butzen and Charlie Hickey. Butzen was awarded the National Youth Leadership Training Livit Award for completing a leadership project as a part of the NYLT program.
Several scouts and leaders were awarded the 50 Miler award for their participation in the boundary waters canoe trip. They include Joshua Butzen, Scott Butzen, Julian Byrne, Charlie Hickey, Remington Kilps, Ayden Melchior, Joshua Mitchell, Ryan Schlatter, Jackson Barta, Mr. Barta, Mr. Kitzhaber, Mr. Lampe and Mr. Schlatter.
Previous scoutmaster Pete Kitzhaber and committee member Michelle Kitzhaber were recognized for their many years of service to the troop.
Following the awards ceremony, scoutmaster Matt Schlatter talked about the recent troop 43 summer activities. Troop 43 had a summer filled with outdoor adventure and service.
Since the court of honor, Troop 43 is proud to recognize the accomplishment of another of its scouts. Joshua Mitchell has earned scouting’s highest rank of Eagle Scout. Mitchell completed a minimum of 21 merit badges including 13 required for the rank of Eagle. In addition, he planned, developed and led a service project as a requirement for the Eagle Rank.
Upcoming events include a campout at Devil’s Lake State Park. In October, the troop will be spending a night on the World War II submarine USS Cobia in Manitowoc.
Watertown Boy Scout Troop 43 welcomes boys of any faith ages 11-17 to experience outdoor adventure and volunteerism. The troop meets Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m. For more information, please contact scoutmaster Matt Schlatter at schlatter519@gmail.com or call 920-988-9619.
