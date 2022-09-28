Watertown boy scout troop celebrate advancements
Buy Now

Boy Scout Troop 43 held their summer court of honor. Pictured are (back row from left) Nathaniel Kilps, Charlie Hickey, Jonathan Schrock, Julian Byrne, Ayden Melchior, Scott Butzen, Jackson Barta, Remington Kilps, Nathan Walter and Brice Melchior; (middle row from left) Caleb Hauglie, Joshua Butzen, Joshua Mitchell, Ryan Schlatter and Charles Schwartz; (front row from left) Peter Mitchell, Caleb Domer and Thomas Walter.

 Contributed

Watertown Boy Scout Troop 43 recently held its late summer court of honor. Senior patrol leader, Joshua Mitchell, awarded a total of six rank advancements and 38 merit badges along with several special awards.

Earning new ranks were Joshua Butzen (Star), Ayden Melchior (Star), Peter Mitchell (1st Class), Ryan Schlatter (1st Class), Jonathan Schrock (Star) and Charles Schwartz (Scout).

Load comments