Watertown held an alumni soccer game on Thursday. The back row left to right are McCrea Baker, head coach Clayton Kratzer, Jesus Sosa, Clayton Haase, Ethan Bergen, Jordan Schroeder, Ben Cooksey, Scott Small, Ethan Kratzer, Roberto Ortega, Eli Piasecki, Wyatt Steffanus, Matthew Bushkie, Jacob Narkis, Brayden Schmidt, Kolten Blome, Matthew Hall, Ryan Bushkie, Seth Bezanson and Jordan Bergmann. The middle row from left are Jack Meyers, Braedyn Kamrath, Michael Blankley, Jonathan Lehman, JV assistant coach Taylor Foltz and JV head coach Sam Galaviz. The front row from left are varsity assistant coach Brian Schmidt, Nathan Rocole, Kobe Wuestenberg, Elliot Small, Jack Garbelman, Cody Jenks, Markus Wackett, Josh Meloy, Kieran McCarthy, Damien Ortega, Jason Maas, Johnny Maas, Alex Bergmann and Dillon Vazquez. Not pictured are Martin Cardozo, Jesse Carver, Dalia Montalban, Natalia Cortes, Sofia Cortes, Hector Almanza and Devren Almanza.
Watertown High School held an alumni soccer reunion game on Thursday.
The first half had goals from Natalia Cortes, Nathan Rocole, Jack Meyers, and Jack Garbelman.
The second half, the alumni split into two teams mostly by graduation years with the 2014 to 2019 players teaming up against the 2021 to 2022 players plus the three oldest players from 1992, ’94, and ’98. The younger/older team defeated the 2014-2019 team 2-0, with a free kick goal from Ethan Kratzer and a goal from the oldest alumni playing, Jason Maas.
"It was a great way to end the night with one of our recent alumni players (Kratzer) assisting on a goal by our oldest alumni player (Maas), who played in the program the first two years of its formation," Watertown boys soccer coach Clayton Kratzer said.
"It was a nice link up they had and it was just really special to see. They congratulated each other after the goal and it was fun to just see how much they enjoyed playing the game together, being 30 years apart in this great program that was started in 1990.
"I really enjoyed seeing all the smiles and joy that all the players had all night. That’s what it’s all about. That’s why we do things like this and, ultimately, why I coach.
"We plan on continuing the tradition next summer and will post the date for 2023 to social media later this year."
