CAMBRIDGE -- Sophomore Brooke Stenklyft scored a game-high 25 points in the Cambridge girls basketball team's 59-46 win over visiting Waterloo on Friday.

Stenklyft hit 10 field goals and made five free throws. In the second half, Stenklyft scored 14 points as the Blue Jays (13-8, 6-2 in conference) pulled away.

