Waterloo girls beaten by Cambridge Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Feb 12, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CAMBRIDGE -- Sophomore Brooke Stenklyft scored a game-high 25 points in the Cambridge girls basketball team's 59-46 win over visiting Waterloo on Friday.Stenklyft hit 10 field goals and made five free throws. In the second half, Stenklyft scored 14 points as the Blue Jays (13-8, 6-2 in conference) pulled away.Cambridge senior Kayla Roidt added a season-high 14 points, scoring 10 points after halftime.Julia Asik led the Pirates (9-14, 2-7) with 17 points and Brenna Hueber contributed 10.Waterloo hosts Belleville on Thursday to finish the regular season.CAMBRIDGE 59, WATERLOO 46Waterloo 19 27 -- 46Cambridge 23 36 -- 59Waterloo (fg ftm tp) -- K. Webster 1 2 4, Jaehnke 2 0 4, Asik 6 0 17, Blundell 2 4 9, Huebner 3 4 10, Baumann 1 0 2. Totals 15 10 46.Cambridge (fg ftm tp) -- Roidt 4 4 14, Bernhardt 3 4 10, Schneider 2 0 4, Freeland 2 2 6, Stenklyft 10 5 25. Totals 21 15 59.3-point goals — C (Roidt 2), W (Asik 5, Blundell). Missed free throws — C 11, W 4. Total fouls — C 13, W 14. Fouled out — C (Freeland).
