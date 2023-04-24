Warriors fourth, Phoenix seventh, L-Cats eighth at Lodi CC Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Apr 24, 2023 59 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LODI — Lakeside Lutheran’s boys golf team finished fourth at the third Capitol Conference mini-meet held Monday at the Lodi Country Club.Brandon Kreutz shot 43 to lead the Warriors. Cooper Jensen (46), Reilly Jobke (48) and Henry Moore (50) also scored for Lakeside.Luther Prep finished seventh. The Phoenix were led by seniors Sam DeBruin and Ethan Schmidt, who each carded a 46. Sophomore Micah Boggs scored a 50 for the Phoenix.Lake Mills shot 200 and finished eighth. Mason Levake and Hayden O’Connor each shot 47. KC Hagedorn shot 50. Preston Thiede shot 56.The fourth conference mini-meet will be held today at the Edelweiss Chalet Country Club.Team scores: Lodi 162, Cambridge 167, Monticello 182, Lakeside Lutheran 187, New Glarus 194, Columbus 196, Luther Prep 197, Lake Mills 200, Wisconsin Heights DQ Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Stories of the Week Local News Twenty one miles of Dodge County highway slated for repair this year Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Apr 21, 2023 Local News Watertown Regional Medical Center shows newly renovated cardiac catheterization lab The Daily Times Staff Apr 20, 2023 Local News Neitzel says key to longevity: ‘No running around all night’ Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Apr 19, 2023 Local News Meet the Makers Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Apr 17, 2023 Trending Now Neitzel says key to longevity: ‘No running around all night’ Jefferson close to locking in perhaps biggest development deal in community history Watertown Regional Medical Center shows newly renovated cardiac catheterization lab Wednesday crash kills 1 in town of Sullivan Twenty one miles of Dodge County highway slated for repair this year Stocks Market Data by TradingView
