Wakeboats have triggered conflicts on many Wisconsin waterways, spurring six suggestions at statewide conservation hearings for regulating their use.

 Patrick Durkin

A tsunami of opposition to wakeboard boats swept through Wisconsin’s statewide conservation hearings in mid-April, with 62% of voters favoring restrictions on these popular wave-generating boats.

“Wakeboats” — which have ballast tanks in the stern to help generate surfing-size waves when towing wakeboarders — have generated divisive debates in recent years, especially near shore and on small lakes. In response, wakeboat foes presented six advisory questions for the statewide hearings, which attracted 11,556 participants during online voting April 10-13.

