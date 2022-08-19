Music-Loudon Wainwright III

Loudon Wainwright 

NEW YORK (AP) — Loudon Wainwright III points out that the first line of the first song on his first album, released when he was 23, is about aging: “In Delaware when I was younger.”

So it's no stretch that the folk singer's first album of new compositions in eight years, “Lifetime Achievement,” is loosely based on turning 75. It's on sale Friday.

Load comments