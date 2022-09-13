A looming Senate vote on legislation supporting same-sex marriage has created a political bind for Wisconsin’s Ron Johnson, the most at-risk GOP senator in the November election.

The marriage equality legislation loads another contentious social policy issue into Johnson’s close contest with Democratic Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes. It’s one that will force him to decide whether to make a play for centrist voters or rely on his core Republican base to take him to victory in one of the five key races that will decide control of the Senate.

Load comments