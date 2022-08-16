This November we decide who will represent Watertown in Congress. The incumbent, Scott Fitzgerald, does not represent us.
He recently tweeted about his record on veterans, border issues, economic recovery from the pandemic.
In each case, Fitzgerald is dishonest.
He voted against the PACT bill that supported veterans exposed to oil fires and burn pits in the desert wars over the last two decades. As a former guardsman himself, this is unconscionable.
His trips to the border are for show, without proposals for immigration reform. Wisconsin is not Arizona. We have immigration crises as dairy operations rely on undocumented immigrants to operate the core 24/7 processes of our most important industry. Solve those issues.
Fitzgerald voted against the ARP even as the communities are using funds for critical projects benefiting small businesses, communities and schools -- all had budgets ravaged by COVID-19. Watch out, he will claim credit for these improvements! Call him out if he does!
Time for a change. Consider Mike Van Someren, lawyer, tax specialist, former Badger lineman. He will be at the Watertown office, across from Towne Cinema, Saturday, Aug. 20, 5-7:30 p.m.. Find out how Mike will represent you and your family’s interests in Washington.
