Volleyball: Lakeside Lutheran's Olivia Bartels wins Capitol North Player of the Year Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Nov 2, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lakeside Lutheran senior setter Olivia Bartels was voted Capitol North Player of the Year in volleyball voting held recently.All told, six Warriors and one L-Cat were honored.In addition to Bartels, Lakeside placed senior defensive specialist Cheyenne Johnson and senior middle hitter Marissa Duddeck on the first-team list.Second-team honorees were Lakeside senior outside hitter Grace Plitzuweit and Lake Mills senior libero Marissa Topel.Topel tallied 366 digs, good for 4.8 per set, along with 38 assists and 15 aces.Lakeside senior right side hitter Jenna Shadoski and sophomore outside hitter Ella Schuetz were honorable mention recipients.Luther Prep's Emma Bortulin and Anna Kieselhorst were named to the first team. Molly Fitzsimmons made the second team. Lilly Hartman received honorable mention.Lakeside Lutheran and Luther Prep shared the Capitol North title at 9-1, followed by Poynette and Columbus each at 4-6, Lake Mills at 3-7 and Lodi at 1-9.CAPITOL NORTH VOLLEYBALLPlayer of the Year: Olivia Bartels, senior, Lakeside LutheranFIRST TEAMOlivia Bartels 12 LakesideMarissa Duddeck 12 LakesideCheyenne Johnson 12 LakesideEmma Bortulin 12 Luther PrepSam Fisch 12 Luther PrepAnna Kieselhorst 12 Luther PrepHadley Walters 12 PoynetteSECOND TEAMGrace Plitzuweit 12 LakesideMolly Fitzsimmons 12 Luther PrepBrooke Steinhorst 12 PoynetteAlise Hayes 12 ColumbusMikenna Boettcher 12 ColumbusMarissa Topel 12 Lake MillsHONORABLE MENTIONJenna Shadoski 12 LakesideElla Schuetz 10 LakesideLilly Hartman 9 Luther PrepKassidy McCaffery 10 PoynetteSydney Wright 11 PoynetteGrace Kahl 12 ColumbusZoe Zittel 12 ColumbusGracie Clary 9 Lodi Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Heninger remembered fondly after sudden death Former Deeg's in Watertown could become Little Italy Governor candidate Tim Michels stirs crowd at Watertown bookstore Garage fire does $180,000 damage to Watertown townhouse Saucer Drive home in Farmington to finally become 'wedding castle' Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 10-27
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.