The congressional, along with the state campaigns are inundating the air waves with their incessant negative ads, hoping to influence the Nov. 8 elections.
Unfortunately, the advertisements don’t tell you what the candidate would do. Instead, you hear about what the other candidate won’t do or what terrible things he has already done.
Fortunately, I already know who wants to defund the police. These ads are replete with misdirection, deception, fact-bending, half-truths, and downright lies.
Once questioned about these incongruities and blatant lies, the politician is quick to say that words were distorted, misrepresented, twisted, and exaggerated. The politician would like you to believe that they never lie, and because of the lack of fact checkers and the lack of scrutiny by the left leaning media many truths and untruths remain hidden.
The Federal Trade Commission regulates truth in commercial advertising. However, the traditional broadcast media isn’t policed by the FCC relative to falsehoods in political ads.
There is an inherent constitutional right to tell a lie and therefore they are plentiful in the advertisements.
Will we ever see the day when the candidates sincerely tell us what they truly will do for us and our country, I doubt it.
