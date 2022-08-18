Dear Editor:
I did not go into a closed session meeting at the Dodge County Board Meeting Tuesday night. I want you to know why.
Dear Editor:
I did not go into a closed session meeting at the Dodge County Board Meeting Tuesday night. I want you to know why.
If I attended the closed session, I would be prevented from speaking to constituents or others on the issues being presented or discussed. I believe the true purpose of this meeting was to put a gag order on the board of supervisors.
The sheriff has been openly speaking his opinion on this case. He’s done so on multiple occasions in all forms of media. The sheriff’s wife has posted about it on Facebook. Staff members have weighed in on social media. Why should the board be required to be silent? Our civil liberties and the civil liberties of all Dodge County residents are worth more than language in an insurance policy.
This lawsuit has been going on for over five years. What is so different now? Especially in light of the fact that people involved on this side keep reporting to the public that "it's dismissed with prejudice," I find the timing of this very interesting -- and not in a good way. The county didn’t seem interested or concerned about this lawsuit until now.
Last week the executive committee went into closed session with the same description as tonight. They reconvened into open session and voted to send a letter of reprimand to a supervisor. The notice never stated they would be talking about supervisors. I will not participate in talking about fellow supervisors in closed session. It’s not appropriate.
Remember this: What happened to Mr.Amachree could happen to you. He was an ordinary citizen. There are two sides to every story and you will only get one in a closed session. And we are neither judge nor jury.
I’ll ask this: What price do you put on your own liberty?
Cathy Houchin
Watertown
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.