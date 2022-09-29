Is there a thought process behind these renovations?
Dear Editor:
Is there a thought process behind these renovations?
Dear Editor:
What was the true/entire cost to the city (man hours/material/equipment run time/fuel) to install the sidewalk and retaining wall along the north side of East Main St./Oak Hill Cemetery Association property?
During the July 19th Common Council meeting it was voted on/passed not to assess OHCA the cost of the sidewalk for lack of sufficient funds. Why was assessing them even being considered?
Researching this topic on the Watertown Historical Society’s web site (reading an article of the Watertown Daily Times dated April 4, 1959) the OHCA notified the city council seeking financial assistance in the operation of the cemetery. At the end of the article it stated, “Note: This was the beginning of the annual appropriation from city to cemetery.”
Currently the city subsidizes OHCA $50,000 per year. Verses the city operating/taking ownership and creating ANOTHER salaried position at City Hall! (Research WI State Statue 157.50 Municipal Cemeteries and WI Public Purpose Doctrine regarding governmental expenditures).
The retaining wall looks nice but was there a thorough thought process that went into the entire project before starting it?
(Design/redesign on the fly, build on the cheap, insufficient material, inconvenient work hours during school and daily preparations after final road paving). Kudos to the Street Department for righting the ship/improvising/perseverance!
During the winter months will the city employees be responsible to clear the sidewalk of snow after the street is plowed since the sidewalk runs adjacent to/adjoins the curb? (Another can of worms opened)! Deja vu of whose responsibility will it be (South Church St. and the Hwy 16 by- pass sidewalks come to mind). History does repeat itself!
Speaking of the Street Department, the proposed elimination of the superintendent/assistant superintendent positions and creating new manager/leadership positions, appears to be top heavy. How will the changes affect the hourly employees that truly make the department function now? (Their wages/morale)? Is this one way/a step closer of contracting the work that the department used to do out for bid process? Then one may see the unused heavy equipment being sold off? Be careful what you wish for!
On another note, is the apartment complex next to the Town Square still scheduled to begin construction this year? The money line bet is NO!
John Kaliebe
City Watertown
