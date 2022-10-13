Tony Evers is fixing our roads, funding our schools and replacing lead pipes across Wisconsin.
Republicans have given over 1 million of taxpayer money to investigate the 2020 election. Republican legislators has had all their budgets signed into law since 2011 are blaming Evers for crime problems. If there is a defunding problem, they’re to blame.
Having fewer officers has contributed to Milwaukee’s high homicides. The GOP legislature has not increased shared revenue to cities and has blocked holding a referendum.
Did you know that Fitzgerald voted to upend the presidential election and even rented a room in the capitol to hold fake ballots?
In September NRA backed Fitzgerald voted against school based mental health services and he also is afraid to debate any candidate that runs against him.
There is an alternative to Scott Fitzgerald and William Penterman. Mike Van Someren candidate for Congress and Maureen McCarville for our 37th district.
Penterman, represents Watertown in Wisconsin voted to allow loaded guns near schools, voted against protecting drinking water, and did not support fully funding public education. It’s a clear choice, Mike Van Someren for Congress and Maureen McCarville for 37th Assembly. Vote for Democrats. Democrats vote for US.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.