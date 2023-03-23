As a community, Hustisford is facing a big decision on April 4th, 2023 that will not only impact our community members on a personal level, but also the school district and community as a whole. I am the second of three generations to go through the Hustisford School District and have an enormous amount of pride for our school and our community. Our current buildings have served us well for many years (Hustisford School District is in the 10% of districts in Wisconsin that DO NOT have school debt), but the time has come for major overhauls at both buildings, and we can address this need most cost effectively if we pass a $19.5 million facilities referendum.
This referendum is an investment that will result in future savings for all of us as taxpayers in the district. After attending and listening to several of the informational meetings, a one-building K-12 concept will be more cost effective in the long run (approximately 10,000 square feet less for heating/cooling/electrical and upgrading to more efficient mechanical equipment and windows), and it will resolve facility issues that currently plague both buildings. This is not a “want” for our district - it is a definite need! This need includes: providing safe and secure learning environments equipped to prepare all students for success; improving our facilities conducive to different learning styles of students; and offering a large enough area for community members to gather and support one another with a variety of events that keep our community engaged and growing stronger together.
Having a viable school district is one of our community’s greatest assets! We have many businesses in our community that employ grandparents, parents and even students. School activities bring friends and visitors into our community which benefits many of our local businesses as well. Don’t we want to see something we can all be proud of that will help attract new families and community members? Now is the time to partner together and make this transformation happen and sustain our school district long into the future. Lastly, remember that investing in our school district helps protect our property values. Please vote "Yes" and support our students and our community as a whole.
