Watertown is facing neglect regarding transportation. Currently, policies do not allow transportation services to reach beyond the city limit or to account for overnight transportation needs. Community Aging and Disability Resource Centers (ADRC) are seeing increased rates of elderly citizens not being able to access necessary services due to the limitations of our public transportation system. Additionally, there are several cases of individuals being taken to the hospital or other emergency service locations near the completion of the transportation schedule for the day. When this happens, individuals relying on public transportation are stranded wherever they are until transportation resumes the following day.
One example, Jane Doe is having chest pain and trouble breathing. Knowing she has been provided with taxi vouchers through the ADRC, she urgently reaches out to attain a ride to the hospital. However, the time she is dropped off is also the time when transport services stop running. Following her treatment, she is released from the hospital. She attempts to reach out to attain a ride back home but is consistently directed to a voicemail box. With no able social support system, Jane is stranded without transportation until the next morning.
These gaps in services and policies are having a major impact on the community members across the county. Recent studies suggest that solutions for rural transportation problems may result from “demand-led approaches such as demand-responsive flexible transport services, more formalized lift-giving, and community transport schemes” (Velaga et al., 2012). I propose that the city increase rates for rides that exceed city limits to allow individuals to attend specialist appointments, rather than prohibit them entirely; establish an on-call schedule for taxi services to run around the clock; increase funding to nonprofit transport organizations; and incorporate both contracted services and public transportation to meet the needs of the community.
Let’s eradicate these gaps in transportation and put an end to insufficient provisions of services. Our citizens being stranded or gridlocked should be something we rapidly strive to overcome. It is not difficult to see areas in society that could be improved upon, so our duty is to continue to identify these gaps and take action to eliminate them wherever possible. Transportation is no exception to these challenges, and it would serve as a huge benefit to society if future systems and policies adopt the proposed changes laid out.
