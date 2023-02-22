Watertown is facing neglect regarding transportation. Currently, policies do not allow transportation services to reach beyond the city limit or to account for overnight transportation needs. Community Aging and Disability Resource Centers (ADRC) are seeing increased rates of elderly citizens not being able to access necessary services due to the limitations of our public transportation system. Additionally, there are several cases of individuals being taken to the hospital or other emergency service locations near the completion of the transportation schedule for the day. When this happens, individuals relying on public transportation are stranded wherever they are until transportation resumes the following day.

One example, Jane Doe is having chest pain and trouble breathing. Knowing she has been provided with taxi vouchers through the ADRC, she urgently reaches out to attain a ride to the hospital. However, the time she is dropped off is also the time when transport services stop running. Following her treatment, she is released from the hospital. She attempts to reach out to attain a ride back home but is consistently directed to a voicemail box. With no able social support system, Jane is stranded without transportation until the next morning.

