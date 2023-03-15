The City of Watertown is proposing a new fire station at a new location at cost of $11 to $13 million, or more. I was an alderman several years ago when it was recommended we strengthen the floor where we had a basement below to accommodate heavier trucks, which we did at a cost of $400,000. Shortly after that, it was recommended and we approved expanding our fire station to the south to increase our square footage for more vehicles to be stored inside. We enacted these improvements to make our fire department safe and functional for its needs at that time.

I went through the fire department with our new chief last week and while I recognize and support a need for further improvements to make our department more efficient and effective in its operations, I am not convinced we need to make the changes that are on a fast track for implementation in the next year. I was on the council when we discussed the need for fixing our police department space needs.

