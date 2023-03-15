The City of Watertown is proposing a new fire station at a new location at cost of $11 to $13 million, or more. I was an alderman several years ago when it was recommended we strengthen the floor where we had a basement below to accommodate heavier trucks, which we did at a cost of $400,000. Shortly after that, it was recommended and we approved expanding our fire station to the south to increase our square footage for more vehicles to be stored inside. We enacted these improvements to make our fire department safe and functional for its needs at that time.
I went through the fire department with our new chief last week and while I recognize and support a need for further improvements to make our department more efficient and effective in its operations, I am not convinced we need to make the changes that are on a fast track for implementation in the next year. I was on the council when we discussed the need for fixing our police department space needs.
When all was said and done, the best solution ended up being an expanded police department at its present location with many upgrades to city hall at the same time. This was done after many committee and full council meetings, to inform the public and get input from citizens on proposed changes. This culminated with a Watertown facilities referendum in 2001, approving an expanded police department and an improved city hall for $4.3 million.
It has been stated from a recent study done that our existing fire station has a 90% success rate for EMS runs getting to their destination within 8 minutes whereas the new proposed station would have a 94% success rate. During my time on the council, a smaller satellite station at another location was the preferred option for addressing this EMS goal of attaining 100%. This approach is much cheaper but has some added staffing requirements which are debatable.
The idea of having a referendum on this new fire station proposal has never had serious discussion at the council level from what I have seen. Also, interest rates are going up as we all know and the cost of borrowing will be much higher next year.
My advice is to slow this project down and allow much more discussion and public input before additional tax dollars are spent.
