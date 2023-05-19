I am well aware that standards of using language have changed considerably over the pat few years, and that words that could never have been acceptable in polite conversation are now broadcast into our homes via television.
I fully understand peer-group pressure and profanity, namely, that it is difficult to resist peer-group pressure when the only thing you have to do to belong is use vulgar or profane language.
Having said all this, I would still like to repeat what my father taught me about vulgar language because I think it applies as much today as it did several decades ago.
If you are relying on profanity or vulgar language, you are cheating yourself of the opportunity to develop your vocabulary, that is, to find other words that are more descriptive or expressive.
If you start to use vulgar language, you will ind it difficult to break the habit, whereas if you never develop the habit, you will not need to break it. Even if you have the foulest mouth imaginable, when you become a parent, you will probably want to shield your children from vulgar language at least during their early years. This will be very difficult to do if you yourself use vulgar language routinely.
Finally, I would to add something I do not think my father thought of, but which I have discovered to be true.
If you only rarely resort to profanity or vulgar language, then on the occasions when you do use it, it will carry more force. My children rarely heard me swear, but when they did, they knew that “mother meant Business”
