My husband and I are born and raised in Hustisford. We grew up a block away from each other, went to school together from kindergarten through high school. We both attended a state college and have since become working adults with a family of two children. I work in Hustisford and my husband works out of town. We reside in the village of Hustisford. You could say we are a product of the Hustisford School District.
Throughout our lives we have always heard about the citizens of Hustisford that fought to keep a school, who were so proud to have a school in our small town. Anytime any sort of school funding questions came up, we would hear chatter in work settings, church groups, family gatherings, “this town would never let our school go – we fought so hard to keep it here”. Those type of comments left a lasting impression on us. It showed such pride for our school and community and frankly instilled that pride and hope in us.
Yes, our children attend the Hustisford School District. They can walk to school in a safe, small town. Our tax dollars help to fund this District that raised us and is now helping to teach our children. We want a safe and sound structure for our children to thrive. We want the best for our children in our town. We don’t want to send our tax money to a different school district.
Let’s reignite that pride in our school district and community. Let’s show the future generation how much we care about their future. Let’s create a lasting impression on our children like the Hustisford citizens did many years ago for us. It’s time to pay it forward. Vote “yes” for the Hustisford School District Referendum April 4th.
