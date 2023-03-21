What would the Watertown Common Council look like if more residents would exercise their right to vote? (Some of the elected officials that are in office at present may not have been elected in the first place).
After the recent spring primary I tallied the votes cast in the first district (526) and the ninth (338) for alderperson. I wondered why did so few of residents vote (especially when there was an important WI Supreme Court race). I then contacted the City Clerk for the number of registered voters in the city/per district. (Citywide that number is 12,746). Doing the math for the first and ninth districts, only 30% and 24% voted respectively for alderperson. That’s a shame. If you want to see change, vote! Don’t just complain on the different city entity Facebook pages, vote! As they say, if you don’t vote, you have no right to complain!
Elected city officials can be voted in/out of office every three years for mayor and every two years for alderperson. Do elected officials really vote according to their constituent’s desires or by what they want? (Rubber stamping and/or fast tracking of projects should end). What happened to the days when items went to referendum? (Now, the “three minute rule”)!
The challenge is how to get more residents involved in our fair city instead of the few that set policy. What are the roadblocks? Be informed. View the agendas/minutes/packets for the Common Council and city board/committee meetings on the city website. Voice your concerns to elected city officials and city board/committee members in person/by email/a phone call (ask questions and hold them accountable). Be persistent! The notion of “all is fine” is a fallacy, especially when one’s agenda is being pursued.
Also, take ownership of what goes on in the block you live on/in your neighborhood and aldermanic district.
As for the upcoming WI Supreme Court election your vote will make a difference (a term is for ten years) but decisions made can/will have a lasting effect for decades. (Don’t be misled by political attack ads, there are no political truth in advertising laws)!
The April 4 election is approaching, so get out and vote! If you are contemplating to vote or not to vote, think of the quote by Martin Niemoller, First They Came. The last sentence reads, “then they came for me – and there was no one left to speak for me.”
