What would the Watertown Common Council look like if more residents would exercise their right to vote? (Some of the elected officials that are in office at present may not have been elected in the first place).

After the recent spring primary I tallied the votes cast in the first district (526) and the ninth (338) for alderperson. I wondered why did so few of residents vote (especially when there was an important WI Supreme Court race). I then contacted the City Clerk for the number of registered voters in the city/per district. (Citywide that number is 12,746). Doing the math for the first and ninth districts, only 30% and 24% voted respectively for alderperson. That’s a shame. If you want to see change, vote! Don’t just complain on the different city entity Facebook pages, vote! As they say, if you don’t vote, you have no right to complain!

