Here's some thinking aimed at a better appreciation of the newspaper. The subject is this column, "The Voice of the People". Just what is the reader of the local WDT getting from the writings by the public. Are they amateur or incisive reflections?
Writers of letters tend to have a mixed audience. Target audiences sometimes seem to be the newspaper, government, readers, another letter, or a shout out to the cosmos. It can be difficult to write a message, often condensed, when you are not face to face with the intended receiver. Even now I am not focused as to if I am talking to the editor, the public, or an imaginary audience. Generally the message is a report to any and all about some idea or issue.
In historic copies of the "Watertown Gazette", letters from Ernest Wood were common and they were usually about old memories shared with enthusiasm. The style was predictable. If I identified writers by initials, K.B, J.K., or A.Z., regular readers probably know the who and what. Many writer's are not experienced copy editors so the tone and content comes from the perspective of public citizen. The aim should be grammatical coherence and credibility. The three editors who are the pros have a polished signature style: O'Connor is wry and contemporary, Peterson puts out a poetic personal essay, and Schultz is accurate and objective with insider information and history. The general public style ranges from righteous critic to an appreciation list of volunteers and sponsors unlike the consistency of an editor.
Issues from the writers are concerns that have agreement and disagreement. The newspaper will screen libel and slander comments. There is a historical context to many statements and the words have an immediacy. A certain etiquette should discipline a public voice because the community may process it and form an image. When putting words on paper there is a subconscious communication alter-ego that should be checked. Chosen words and punctuation serve for facial and vocal expressions that the court of public opinion isn't observing directly.
On the face of it, I find the Voice of the People to be vital to a local community newspaper. It gives another side of intellectual, political, and story reports. Subscribers and buyers get multiple diversity that ranges through the one voice of the newspaper.
