Here's some thinking aimed at a better appreciation of the newspaper. The subject is this column, "The Voice of the People". Just what is the reader of the local WDT getting from the writings by the public. Are they amateur or incisive reflections?

Writers of letters tend to have a mixed audience. Target audiences sometimes seem to be the newspaper, government, readers, another letter, or a shout out to the cosmos. It can be difficult to write a message, often condensed, when you are not face to face with the intended receiver. Even now I am not focused as to if I am talking to the editor, the public, or an imaginary audience. Generally the message is a report to any and all about some idea or issue.

