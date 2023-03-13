Updating Hustisford schools is the responsible choice
Dear Residents of the Hustisford School District:
I would like to take a minute and talk about the referendum we will be voting on April 4. I have attended the meeting that started this process. The school board and our administrators have heard what we are looking for to improve our schools. Our schools have had minimal updates since we first built them. By doing this our school district has been on the responsible side of spending. It’s now time to vote YES to update our mechanical systems and building infrastructure along with roof replacement and meeting ADA compliance. The schools look like they did when I attended them.
We don’t live in our house for 20 years without updating items. Just imagine the number of people who have washed their hands at the same bathroom sink since 1981. I feel the school district is being responsible by asking for the $19.5 million needed to combine the two schools. We will be able to see where our money is by combining the two schools, instead of asking for the minimal amount, where all updates needed would not really be seen.
Let’s go all in by creating a unified building to house our Pre-K-12 students. By voting YES our taxes will go up, but it’s time we stop putting bandaids on our problems and making it harder to run our school. Our small school is going nowhere. Let’s move forward because these children are our future and we can’t put a price tag on them.
For me this vote is personal. I’m a strong believer in this school, because of my roots. My Grandfather graduated from HHS in 1939. My father (Mr. Baumann) was a teacher for the district for 35 years. I graduated in 1994. One of my children graduated in 2021. Another will graduate next year. I hope one day my grandchildren will not have to use the same bathroom sinks as me.
Vote YES on April 4!
Danielle Lenhardt
Hustisford
