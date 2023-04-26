I read with interest Ed Zagorski’s March 31 WDT article “Dodge supervisors learn open meeting law." The Dodge County Board allows for comments following their meetings. Those interested must sign in beforehand and are given two minutes to speak.

Somewhat different from the Watertown Common Council meetings where individuals are given three minutes in the beginning and another three minutes at the end of the meeting to speak for a total of 6 minutes. Unlike neighboring communities (Kenosha, Fort Atkinson, Madison, Whitewater) with ordinances that limit public speaking time, Watertown has a rule that the current and past mayors have gently enforced. While Watertown may be the only council meeting in the state to allow 2 speaking opportunities, the council discussed the rule at length at the December 20, 2022 common council meeting and recommended to continue the practice and to rely on the mayor’s discretion.

