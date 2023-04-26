I read with interest Ed Zagorski’s March 31 WDT article “Dodge supervisors learn open meeting law." The Dodge County Board allows for comments following their meetings. Those interested must sign in beforehand and are given two minutes to speak.
Somewhat different from the Watertown Common Council meetings where individuals are given three minutes in the beginning and another three minutes at the end of the meeting to speak for a total of 6 minutes. Unlike neighboring communities (Kenosha, Fort Atkinson, Madison, Whitewater) with ordinances that limit public speaking time, Watertown has a rule that the current and past mayors have gently enforced. While Watertown may be the only council meeting in the state to allow 2 speaking opportunities, the council discussed the rule at length at the December 20, 2022 common council meeting and recommended to continue the practice and to rely on the mayor’s discretion.
In the article, Sarah Diedrick-Kasdorf, a director with the Wisconsin Counties Association, said there is an opportunity for the public to provide feedback on county matters before they reach the board floor. She states, “So if a member of the public wants to have input into that discussion item, the committee is really the place to do that not the full county board.”
The Watertown Common Council, like the Dodge County Board, relies strongly on the recommendations from various committees and boards where the issues are presented, openly discussed, and voted on. Like council meetings, the length of individual public comments is gently enforced. In my 3 years as an alderman, every individual that has wanted to speak has been heard. I have found that the best speakers come prepared with written comments to avoid redundancy and to succinctly present their information.
