How do we get the news? I mean information we are interested in, that's relevant, and applicable to planning how we go about our business. The Watertown Daily Times newspaper doesn't have it as much, not that Watertown Daily Times ever had lots, but less without the advertisers. I admit it is challenging to keep up with the reading, so regular coverage reports can be a test to a staff. When the attention is motivated, there are news items to improve the published product and engage the citizen reader who in turn becomes a news source.

Community programs frequently were made known — we get various puzzlers now. The common council, county board, and school meetings were published — today it is a Monday-Wednesday-Friday column from three editors. You could learn about couples and marriages — it's horoscopes and advice columnists now. One you could find movie listings and reviews — we now get little changed library, park, and church routine write-ups. Once people read hospital and police and fire particulars but that is confidential and has been hidden. Classified ads were interesting categories of work, housing, transportation, etc. but that is not there. Practical and people photos and captions would make it to our eyes but now we get picture of bird and skies.

