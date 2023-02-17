Good schools take on the tall task of building, empowering, and defending the dreams of our community’s youth.
They build dreams by helping children develop the skills, habits, virtues, and discipline needed to take on this world.
They empower dreams by exposing children to new topics, ideas, perspectives, and experiences. They surround children with a positive environment where they are encouraged to take incremental risks, shrink their fears, and build a healthy identity that allows them to grow with resilience, courage, and empathy.
They defend our children’s dreams by remembering their names, showing excitement when they walk through the doors, expecting kindness from everyone in the building, and providing the structures that refuse to let our students settle for low expectations.
Are public schools perfect? No. It’s an impossible task. Our elementary school in Lake Mills serves over 600 students on a limited budget. Perfect isn’t the goal. At the core of a good school is a sense that every child is seen, heard, and valued — not because they achieve, but because they exist. When our schools are successful at building, empowering, and defending the dreams of our children-our communities thrive. That’s the goal.
Folks, we have some really good schools, talented teachers/staff, and generous volunteers in this area. In honor of public schools week (February 27 - March 3), I want to share my gratitude for them. Without our educators, their time, and their gifts, our community wouldn't be the connected, values-oriented place it is. These wonderful people help keep hope alive and bind us together and how we treat them, our parents-and most importantly- our children is a revelation of the health of who we are as a people.
I know that I don’t take enough time to say “thank you” to all the people that make our public schools work. If you are at all like me, I encourage each of you to take some time — in some form or fashion — to share your gratitude for your public schools.
Ryan Grady
Lake Mills
