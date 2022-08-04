PATH of Hustisford
Dear Editor:
The continual war in Ukraine, the burgeoning inflation, unbelievable gas prices, a recession and the incessant bickering by both political parties just does not add up to a joyful or harmonious summer. Where can one go, what can I do just for a little breather. A chance to become optimistic and enthusiastic again. Waiting and hoping that one of these days we will all be able to socialize and work together for one common purpose. A purpose that will benefit everyone.
Sometimes just a little smile or kind words gives one a good feeling. Now think about attending a multiday event which affords you the information and tools to improve your community, all while you enjoy the comradery of liked minded individuals.
Several weeks ago, I received a flyer in the mail lauding the potential benefits of attending and participating in a two-day Charrette committed to the Progress, Advancement, Transformation and Heritage, (PATH) of the greater Hustisford area. PATH of Hustisford with collaboration of the University of Wisconsin Extension (Design Wisconsin) produced this community planning sessions.
My wife and I attended the Charrette, and we were extremely impressed with the amount of comprehensive material that was provided to us. The information showed various routes that could be taken to improve and add beauty to our community.
We discovered that “Design Wisconsin is a community design program offered by the University of Wisconsin-Extension’s Community Vitality & Placemaking Team-a “Signature Effort” that combines best practices and expertise from applied research in community development, economic development, natural resources, positive youth development, organizational and leadership development, and sustainability. Design Wisconsin helps communities identify and visualize their short-, medium-, and long-range visions” (Summary Report-Design Hustisford Team).
Tanya Lemke, the co-leader of PATH of Hustisford maintained that just showing up at the first session would show support. She asks the public to get involved saying “have a voice.”
You may not be able to solve the world’s problems and all our country’s dilemmas, but you may find contentment in creating successes in your neighborhoods. Look into your community’s prospects of enhancing your region. Check with your local government and civic organizations to ascertain if projects are being considered and if so, how you can help. You will not only obtain a cheerful outlook, but you will also acquire a sensation of fulfillment and accomplishment, all while having fun.
As Tanya Lemke says, “have a voice.”
Ted Engelbart
Hustisford
