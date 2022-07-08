Important elements
Dear Editor:
What are the most important elements of a man and woman’s life? What is our legacy? I would say the pursuit of truth, virtue, faithfulness, a high standard of moral character, being willing to share ones time, talent and treasure for the betterment of ones family and society in general. To have the fortitude to question any and all popular narratives of the day when it is found to be contrary to the natural law established by our creator God even when it can mean loss of personal security.
The incremental creep of Marxism with it’s established creed of the rise of a Statist Government, destruction of the nuclear family, establishment of Post Modern thought where truth is what you want it to be, personal liberties, ownership of property, and most heinous of all annihilation of everything Christian. Judaeo Christian principals is the bedrock of our country, western culture’s societal laws, ethics, and morals were and are founded upon this revelation. Secular thought and man centered philosophy now holds sway over the biblical foundation of moral right and wrong.
We were created in God’s image male and female all of the natural world, mammals, reptiles, aquatics and plants, has a male and female component for reproduction of their species, without that component a living organism will become extinct. Belief in this “truth” now brings derision from our media, educators and political leadership.
In 2015 the Supreme Court legitimized same sex marriage in the Obrgefell case setting in motion a cascade of events normalizing an “anti” natural law where scientific facts are deemed irrelevant in favor of the philosophy of “my truth” and all of the ambiguities we are now encountering.
The threats to our children are now front and center. Media has taken the lead in promulgating the sexualization of our youth, championing gender fluidity and the normalization of drag queens within our culture. Our educational system with it’s advocacy, same sex parenting, usurpation of authority between parents and their children, embrace of gender fluidity and overt instructions of oral and anal sex being taught as safe sex to our children should be challenged.
Will we allow this dysphoria to destroy or most precious gift our children? Complacency will doom our children and their future. What is the legacy you want to leave to our progeny, how will you use your gifts of time, talent and treasure from God? Or will you be counted among those that continue to allow for continued grooming of our children.
Steve Kauffeld
Watertown
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.