The recent GOP “State Rifle” proposal harkens back to another Golden Age of making America great again: The Tommy Thompson-era State Legislature. Back then, The Republican Legislature also did nothing more substantial than voting on State Symbols, such as the State Waltz — “The Wisconsin Waltz” (2001) — or the State Dance — “The Polka” (1993) — and other less pressing issues. Yet another time where social and environmental issues were put on the back burner or were ignored altogether.

Then, as now, the Party put forward “feel good” items they calculated would help them get re-elected

