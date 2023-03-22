The recent GOP “State Rifle” proposal harkens back to another Golden Age of making America great again: The Tommy Thompson-era State Legislature. Back then, The Republican Legislature also did nothing more substantial than voting on State Symbols, such as the State Waltz — “The Wisconsin Waltz” (2001) — or the State Dance — “The Polka” (1993) — and other less pressing issues. Yet another time where social and environmental issues were put on the back burner or were ignored altogether.
Then, as now, the Party put forward “feel good” items they calculated would help them get re-elected
Now, in the face of the current epidemic of gun violence, they propose a stick in the eye to the growing list of victims and survivors of this threat to Democracy. The proposal is not only tone-deaf morally and politically bankrupt, but an insult to those victims and survivors.
History buffs may recall the Henry repeater rifle’s role in decimating the bison herds from the Great Plains and genocide of Native Americans who they killed to steal their lands from in the 1800s.
I don’t know about you, but there’s nothing to be proud of in being one of the “Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin” in the Wisconsin Manufacturer and Commerce lobbying group’s “contest” in 2019.
Looks like its “business as usual” for the Wisconsin GOP, attempting to bring back the Golden Era of Tommy Thompson’s — and now the national GOP's — nostalgia for a past that never existed.
