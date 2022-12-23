I started drinking when I was an infant. Drinking brandy and sugar in my bottle. My mother didn’t know how it would end. This was 1958, I drank as a kid to make me feel dizzy for fun. I was drunk at 10-years-old at all the family outings.
There were two tragic things that happened to me. At 9-years-old I was shot at by a neighbor's kid. The bullet is still in me 54 years later. Second, I was run over by an old army ambulance. It ran over my lower legs, there went my chances to get into the army. I couldn’t walk very well, til this day I have a hard time walking.
You might say depression sat in over my teen years. I drank more whenever I could. After high school I hit the booze in 1976. I worked for the city but was drunk 95% of the time. This was 1979-1982. I started getting drunk driving tickets. I drank a 12 pack a day. I was picked up about 25 times. I was drunk all the time. I was vomiting all the time. Leaking in my pants, I was only 2-years-old.
Judge sentenced me to 90 days in county jail. I hated it. I did my time and was drunk at 11 a.m. When I got out, they released me at 6 a.m. I am a lush, drunk, I was totally pitiful and useless. I remember sitting in St. Bernard’s Church crying my eyes out. I needed help I was drinking two cases a day, and my body was shot. I stunk like beer, I was basically pickled. I did a treatment program. I went to a few AA meetings, I was drunk at those as well.
I prayed to god for help. I went to an AA meeting Tuesday night 40 years ago, something clicked. By a miracle I’ve been sober since. AA is a God sent. It does work, if you want it. I went to three AA meetings a day. I wanted to stay sober. It’s a better life. If my story can save a life, I have passed the miracle on. It’s the greatest thing that happened to me. Thank the higher power - God.
