I started drinking when I was an infant. Drinking brandy and sugar in my bottle. My mother didn’t know how it would end. This was 1958, I drank as a kid to make me feel dizzy for fun. I was drunk at 10-years-old at all the family outings.

There were two tragic things that happened to me. At 9-years-old I was shot at by a neighbor's kid. The bullet is still in me 54 years later. Second, I was run over by an old army ambulance. It ran over my lower legs, there went my chances to get into the army. I couldn’t walk very well, til this day I have a hard time walking.

