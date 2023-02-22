Signs of frustration and of the times, but not on local streets
Was a variance or ordinance change needed to make a section of S. Water St. 25’ wide? (20’ is minimum width for a two-way street according to DOT code/standard). Vehicles stopped at the lights need to be positioned as to not crowd the lane(s) of traffic for vehicles turning right/south off of Main St. Was a variance needed/approved to install hardscaping and a storm water management area in the public right-a-way? Will action be taken to remove the designated loading zone?
A variance was approved (8-3-22) to have a “community table” paved brick area on the west side of the street to extend into the public right-of-way. Ordinances were passed (10-4-22) to remove South Water Street as a designated heavy traffic route and (2-7-23) to remove some of the previous parking stalls on both sides of the street and created new ones. There used to be signs in place informing drivers that the stalls were either two hour or handicap parking. Where the paved bricks are located it was mentioned in a RDA video (12-15-22) that people can park there, but there is no signage for duration of time or designation for handicap parking. How many people know one can actually park there legally?
(Also, the stalls do not get plowed out)! With no signage one would assume they could park their vehicle there for seventy-two hours before having to move it. When will signs be installed before any tickets are/can be issued?!? Are the vertical bricks to replace painted stripes designating a parking stall? This is all misleading at best! Also, aren’t road markings and marked crosswalks a safety feature?
Concerning the Riverside bathroom project; it’s Ready, Fire, Aim! 1) First request for quotes (none received), 2) contracted the demolition of women’s restroom/initial utility work for $58 K (work performed November, 2022). Why didn’t the Street Dept. do this to save money? 3) There was a second request for quotes (came back at $1.1 + million). Which was $500 K over the $720 K budget! That’s plannicking!
Regarding the Main St./Cole Bridge. There should be a fundraiser guessing when the bridge will be closed to all vehicle traffic similar to the “Ice Out” on the Rock River fundraiser. How is the Cady St. bridge restoration project coming along (the alternate/detour route)?
Update, all six city limit signs finally have the correct population stated; 22,926 not 24,031. Long time coming!
John Kaliebe
Watertown
