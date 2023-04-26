Isn’t it great to live in a nation that promotes freedom? Our constitution guarantees that we can live in a country where all people have unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Why then do many people believe that it is their right to step on the liberties of others? Why do people believe that, if someone acts or thinks differently from them, the others’ rights should be diminished or eliminated? Why do some people feel that others being happy and free is a conspiracy against white, Anglo-Saxon, Christian, heterosexual rights?
No one says you need to curb your speech. Just know, if you choose to misuse pronouns people may call you out on your language, the same as if you use profanity, spread lies, or share an offensive joke.
I am so tired of conspiracy theories about teachers and schools. Teachers are not giving kids hormones, teaching children sexual positions, or making children feel bad for being white. Men are not able to use women’s locker rooms. CRT is not taught in schools. These conspiracy fanatics can’t even define CRT. I know, I have a doctorate degree and have been teaching sociology and psychology for nearly 30 years. I can define it and can tell you that CRT is taught at the graduate level in colleges (NOT in elementary or high school levels). Unless you have a law degree or doctorate in education, you have probably never come across it.
If our freedom is in danger, the cause is misinformation.
