Isn’t it great to live in a nation that promotes freedom? Our constitution guarantees that we can live in a country where all people have unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Why then do many people believe that it is their right to step on the liberties of others? Why do people believe that, if someone acts or thinks differently from them, the others’ rights should be diminished or eliminated? Why do some people feel that others being happy and free is a conspiracy against white, Anglo-Saxon, Christian, heterosexual rights?

No one says you need to curb your speech. Just know, if you choose to misuse pronouns people may call you out on your language, the same as if you use profanity, spread lies, or share an offensive joke.

