Dear Hustisford School District Voters,

My husband and I have been residents of the Town of Hustisford for 20 years. We did not grow up here, we chose to live here. We both grew up in small towns in Wisconsin. We wanted the same experience for our children. If Hustisford didn’t have a school district, we would not have chosen to live here. I am a public school teacher in a nearby town. I could’ve easily sent my kids to my employer's school district, but I didn’t. I wanted them to go to school with the kids in our neighborhood.

