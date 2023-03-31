My husband and I have been residents of the Town of Hustisford for 20 years. We did not grow up here, we chose to live here. We both grew up in small towns in Wisconsin. We wanted the same experience for our children. If Hustisford didn’t have a school district, we would not have chosen to live here. I am a public school teacher in a nearby town. I could’ve easily sent my kids to my employer's school district, but I didn’t. I wanted them to go to school with the kids in our neighborhood.
The school district is the heart of our community, but to see our schools fall apart breaks my heart. The facilities where my children have been educated for the past 13 years need to be updated. Yes, our taxes will increase. Hustisford School District has offered 4 facility referendums to the voters in the past 25 years - none have passed. The District has been maintaining original building components for 50 years. The time is now - the physical needs of our buildings are not disappearing. It will only cost our community more if we keep kicking the can down the road.
We need safer and more secure entrances to our schools - this is a need not a want! We need updated heating and cooling systems - not only for a comfortable learning environment where classrooms have a consistent temperature, but to run cost-efficient systems! We need a new roof on the junior/senior high school building. When we had heavy rainfall this month, the water was pouring onto the high school gym floor! The earth berm windows leak causing moisture and mold to grow onto classroom walls. These facility upgrades are not wants, these are needs!
Please think long and hard about your decision when you vote Tuesday. Do our students, teachers, and staff deserve to have a safe school? Yes! Do our students, teachers, and staff deserve to have a warm school in the winter and a cool school in the summer? Yes! Do our students, teachers, and staff deserve to have a roof that does not leak? Yes! Do our students, teachers, and staff deserve to have a community that supports them and cares about their future? Yes! Please vote yes on Tuesday!
